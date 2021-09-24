Pana makes Piasa Southwestern's offense disappear 41-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Pana stuffed Piasa Southwestern 41-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Piasa Southwestern after the first quarter.

Pana's offense roared to a 41-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern at the intermission.

The Panthers authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Piasa Birds in the third and fourth quarters.

