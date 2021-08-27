Pana knocks out victory on Vandalia 46-26

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Vandalia 46-26 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Pana's rule showed as it carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pana's offense thundered to a 26-7 lead over Vandalia at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Pana a 10-0 lead over Vandalia.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.