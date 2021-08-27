 Skip to main content
Pana knocks out victory on Vandalia 46-26

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Vandalia 46-26 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Pana's rule showed as it carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pana's offense thundered to a 26-7 lead over Vandalia at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Pana a 10-0 lead over Vandalia.

