Pana finds its footing in victory over Staunton 49-7

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Staunton 49-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Pana opened with a 49-7 advantage over Staunton through the first quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.