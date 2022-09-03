 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana engulfs Hillsboro in point barrage 42-13

Pana's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hillsboro 42-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Hillsboro after the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 28-13 advantage at intermission over the Hilltoppers.

Pana struck to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

