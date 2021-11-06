 Skip to main content
Pana controls the action and Maroa-Forsyth in affair 29-7

Pana's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maroa-Forsyth 29-7 during this Illinois football game.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Trojans 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at halftime.

Pana's edge showed as it carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 22, Pana faced off against Carlinville and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on October 22 at Riverton High School. For a full recap, click here.

