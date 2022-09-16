 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pana comes to play in easy win over Staunton 28-3

  • 0

Pana dismissed Staunton by a 28-3 count at Pana High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Pana and Staunton faced off on September 17, 2021 at Staunton High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Pana squared off with Hillsboro in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News