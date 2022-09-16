Pana comes to play in easy win over Staunton 28-3

Pana dismissed Staunton by a 28-3 count at Pana High on September 16 in Illinois football action.
Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Pana and Staunton faced off on September 17, 2021 at Staunton High School.
