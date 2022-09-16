Pana comes to play in easy win over Staunton 28-3

Pana dismissed Staunton by a 28-3 count at Pana High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

