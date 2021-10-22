Pana cancels check from Carlinville 27-13

Pana charged Carlinville and collected a 27-13 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-6 lead over Carlinville.
