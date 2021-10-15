Pana blanks Nokomis in shutout performance 17-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pana followed in overpowering Nokomis 17-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , Pana squared up on Litchfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Pana drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Nokomis after the first quarter.
Pana struck over Nokomis 17-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
