Pana blanks Nokomis in shutout performance 17-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pana followed in overpowering Nokomis 17-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Pana squared up on Litchfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Nokomis after the first quarter.

Pana struck over Nokomis 17-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

