Palos Heights Shepard rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-14 win over Chicago Brooks on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Palos Heights Shepard opened with a 28-6 advantage over Chicago Brooks through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Astros got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

