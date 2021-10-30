Palatine outlasts Chicago Taft 35-17

Playing with a winning hand, Palatine trumped Chicago Taft 35-17 at Chicago Taft High on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Palatine moved in front of Chicago Taft 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Palatine broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Chicago Taft.

