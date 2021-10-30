 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Palatine outlasts Chicago Taft 35-17

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Palatine trumped Chicago Taft 35-17 at Chicago Taft High on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Palatine moved in front of Chicago Taft 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Palatine broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Chicago Taft.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago Taft squared up on Chicago Sarah E. Goode in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News