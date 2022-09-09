Over and out: Tolono Unity punches through Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 62-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tolono Unity's 62-20 throttling of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 9 in Illinois football.
The last time Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 55-21 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
