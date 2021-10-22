Over and out: La Grange Park Nazareth punches through Lisle Benet 34-8

 Skip to main content
La Grange Park Nazareth earned a convincing 34-8 win over Lisle Benet on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave La Grange Park Nazareth a 6-0 lead over Lisle Benet.

The Roadrunners' offense thundered to a 20-0 lead over the Redwings at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

