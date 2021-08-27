Over and out: Joliet Catholic punches through Chicago Simeon 55-6

Chicago Simeon had no answers as Joliet Catholic roared to a 55-6 victory at Joliet Catholic Academy on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

Joliet Catholic's reign showed as it carried a 55-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Joliet Catholic's offense breathed fire to a 42-6 lead over Chicago Simeon at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Hilltoppers a 21-0 lead over the Wolverines.

