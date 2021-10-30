Over and out: Chicago Phillips punches through Dixon 50-26

 Skip to main content
Chicago Phillips offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Dixon with an all-around effort during this 50-26 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense moved to a 30-20 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses at halftime.

Chicago Phillips' control showed as it carried a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

