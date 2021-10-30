Over and out: Chicago Phillips punches through Dixon 50-26

Chicago Phillips offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Dixon with an all-around effort during this 50-26 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense moved to a 30-20 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses at halftime.

Chicago Phillips' control showed as it carried a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.