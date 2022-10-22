Olympia Fields Rich Township flexes defensive muscle to keep Chicago Leo off the scoreboard 32-0

Olympia Fields Rich Township unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Leo in a 32-0 shutout at Chicago Leo High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

