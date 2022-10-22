Olympia Fields Rich Township flexes defensive muscle to keep Chicago Leo off the scoreboard 32-0

Olympia Fields Rich Township unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Leo in a 32-0 shutout at Chicago Leo High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Chicago Leo and Olympia Fields Rich Township faced off on October 23, 2021 at Olympia Fields Rich Township High School. For more, click here.
