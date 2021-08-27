 Skip to main content
O'Fallon Township bounces Normal Community West in up-and-down tilt 34-7

O'Fallon Township took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Normal Community West 34-7 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.

Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.

O'Fallon Township registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over Normal Community West.

The first quarter gave O'Fallon Township a 14-0 lead over Normal Community West.

