Oak Park Fenwick's speedy start jolts Chicago Morgan Park 35-12

Oak Park Fenwick broke out to an early lead and topped Chicago Morgan Park 35-12 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Friars' offense struck to a 28-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The Friars jumped in front of the Mustangs 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.