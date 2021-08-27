 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oak Park Fenwick's speedy start jolts Chicago Morgan Park 35-12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oak Park Fenwick broke out to an early lead and topped Chicago Morgan Park 35-12 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Friars' offense struck to a 28-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The Friars jumped in front of the Mustangs 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Catholic coach Braucht discusses win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News