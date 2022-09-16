Oak Park Fenwick overcomes Chicago De La Salle 33-15

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Park Fenwick trucked Chicago De La Salle on the road to a 33-15 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Oak Park Fenwick opened with a 20-0 advantage over Chicago De La Salle through the first quarter.

The Friars fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Meteors' expense.

Oak Park Fenwick charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Friars' advantage was wide enough to weather the Meteors' 15-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 2 , Chicago De La Salle squared off with Chicago North Lawndale in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

