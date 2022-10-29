 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nowhere to hide: Maroa-Forsyth dominates Chicago North Lawndale from start to finish 69-8

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Chicago North Lawndale 69-8 on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.

The Trojans fought to a 53-0 halftime margin at the Phoenix's expense.

Chicago North Lawndale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 60-8 count in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 9-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on October 14, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Payton College Prep on October 21 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News