Nowhere to hide: Maroa-Forsyth dominates Chicago North Lawndale from start to finish 69-8

Maroa-Forsyth tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Chicago North Lawndale 69-8 on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.

The Trojans fought to a 53-0 halftime margin at the Phoenix's expense.

Chicago North Lawndale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 60-8 count in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 9-0 margin in the closing period.

