Chicago Hyde Park posted a narrow 28-22 win over Chicago Vocational at Chicago Vocational Career on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Vocational, as it began with a 22-14 edge over Chicago Hyde Park through the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Thunderbirds' defeat of the Cavaliers.

The last time Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Vocational played in a 40-0 game on Sept. 4, 2021.

