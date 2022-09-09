Not for the faint of heart: Bloomington topples Peoria Notre Dame 18-12

Bloomington finally found a way to top Peoria Notre Dame 18-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Bloomington jumped in front of Peoria Notre Dame 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Raiders fought to an 18-6 intermission margin at the Irish's expense.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Peoria Notre Dame made it 18-12.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington squared off with October 9, 2021 at Peoria Notre Dame High School last season.
