Not for the faint of heart: Bloomington topples Peoria Notre Dame 18-12

Bloomington finally found a way to top Peoria Notre Dame 18-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bloomington jumped in front of Peoria Notre Dame 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Raiders fought to an 18-6 intermission margin at the Irish's expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Peoria Notre Dame made it 18-12.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

