Northbrook Glenbrook North's defense throttled Chicago Lane Tech, resulting in a 29-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The Spartans registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Champions.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

