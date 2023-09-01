Normal West rolled past Bloomington for a comfortable 35-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Normal West opened with a 21-14 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a thin 28-14 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Normal West and Bloomington were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Normal West and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

