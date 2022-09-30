Normal West mows down Peoria Manual 41-14

Normal West dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Peoria Manual in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
In recent action on September 16, Peoria Manual faced off against Kankakee and Normal West took on Richmond-Burton on September 17 at Richmond-Burton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
