Normal West jumps in front fast to dismiss Normal in convincing tilt 21-4

Normal West was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 21-4 victory over Normal in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Normal West drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Normal after the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-2 advantage at halftime over the Ironmen.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats' advantage was wide enough to weather the Ironmen's 2-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Normal and Normal West faced off on October 22, 2021 at Normal West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

