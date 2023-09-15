Normal West dominated Urbana 65-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Urbana faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Bloomington on Sept. 1 at Normal West High School.

