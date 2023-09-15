Normal University handed Decatur MacArthur a tough 28-14 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Normal University played in a 14-9 game on Oct. 14, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Sept. 1 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
