Normal University sinks Springfield Southeast with solid showing 27-14

Normal University notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Southeast 27-14 in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 13-6 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

