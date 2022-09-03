 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal University sinks Springfield Southeast with solid showing 27-14

Normal University notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Southeast 27-14 in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 13-6 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast faced off on September 17, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

