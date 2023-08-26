Normal University trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-18 win over Springfield on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Normal University at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.