Normal University handed Decatur MacArthur a tough 28-14 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.
Normal University opened with a 7-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.
The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Decatur MacArthur fought to within 28-7.
The Generals managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Normal University played in a 14-9 game on Oct. 14, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Normal University faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.
