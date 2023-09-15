Normal University handed Decatur MacArthur a tough 28-14 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Normal University opened with a 7-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Decatur MacArthur fought to within 28-7.

The Generals managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Normal University played in a 14-9 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

