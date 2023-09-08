Normal University eventually beat Springfield Southeast 42-26 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 21-6 lead over Springfield Southeast.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Normal University charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 20-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Normal University High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.