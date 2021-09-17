Normal University blazes victory trail past Springfield Southeast 43-21

Normal University jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 43-21 win over Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school football victory on September 17.

Normal University breathed fire in front of Springfield Southeast 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.