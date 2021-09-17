Normal University blazes victory trail past Springfield Southeast 43-21

Normal University jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 43-21 win over Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school football victory on September 17.
Normal University breathed fire in front of Springfield Southeast 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Pioneers fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
