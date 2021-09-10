Normal University beats Springfield Lanphier 1-0

Normal University opened a 1-0 margin on Springfield Lanphier when officials hit the pause button at Springfield Lanphier High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.