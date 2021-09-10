 Skip to main content
Normal University beats Springfield Lanphier 1-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Normal University opened a 1-0 margin on Springfield Lanphier when officials hit the pause button at Springfield Lanphier High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on August 27, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Decatur MacArthur on August 27 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

Normal University opened with a 2-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

