Normal trips Peoria Notre Dame in tenacious tussle 19-13

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Normal defeated Peoria Notre Dame 19-13 at Peoria Notre Dame High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Ironmen outscored the Irish 19-13 in the fourth quarter.

