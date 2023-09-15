A swift early pace pushed Normal past Peoria Friday 63-42 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Normal moved in front of Peoria 28-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen fought to a 42-22 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Normal charged to a 63-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions' spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Peoria and Normal played in a 64-30 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Normal faced off against Champaign Central and Peoria took on Danville on Sept. 2 at Peoria High School.

