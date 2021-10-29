Normal tacks win on Blue Island Eisenhower 33-6

Normal rolled past Blue Island Eisenhower for a comfortable 33-6 victory in Illinois high school football on October 29.
Recently on October 15 , Normal squared up on Champaign Centennial in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Ironmen's offense breathed fire to a 26-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.