 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal tacks win on Blue Island Eisenhower 33-6

  • 0

Normal rolled past Blue Island Eisenhower for a comfortable 33-6 victory in Illinois high school football on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Normal squared up on Champaign Centennial in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Ironmen's offense breathed fire to a 26-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bill Lazor pinpoints problems with Bears offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News