Normal stomps past Champaign Central 48-0

Normal's defense throttled Champaign Central, resulting in a shutout win 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Ironmen pulled ahead in front of the Maroons 42-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen's power showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and final quarters.

In recent action on September 10, Normal faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Champaign Central took on Edwardsville on September 10 at Edwardsville High School. Click here for a recap

