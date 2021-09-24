Normal stomps past Champaign Central 48-0

Normal's defense throttled Champaign Central, resulting in a shutout win 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Ironmen pulled ahead in front of the Maroons 42-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen's power showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and final quarters.

