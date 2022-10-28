Normal manhandles Rockton Hononegah 44-13

Normal earned its community's accolades after a 44-13 win over Rockton Hononegah on October 28 in Illinois football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Ironmen fought to a 30-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.
Normal charged to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Ironmen would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Recently on October 15, Normal squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.