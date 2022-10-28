Normal manhandles Rockton Hononegah 44-13

Normal earned its community's accolades after a 44-13 win over Rockton Hononegah on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Ironmen fought to a 30-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Normal charged to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Ironmen would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.