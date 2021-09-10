Normal makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Peoria Richwoods 54-13

Normal dominated from start to finish in a resounding 54-13 win over Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois football game.

The Ironmen authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Knights in the second and fourth quarters.

Normal's authority showed as it carried a 54-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.