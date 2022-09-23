Normal dims lights on Bloomington 35-7

Normal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bloomington 35-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

The Ironmen opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Normal roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.