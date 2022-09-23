 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal dims lights on Bloomington 35-7

  • 0

Normal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bloomington 35-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

The Ironmen opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Normal roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Normal and Bloomington faced off on August 27, 2021 at Bloomington High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal took on Normal West on September 9 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News