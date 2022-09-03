Normal delivers smashing punch to stump Champaign Central 50-14

Normal's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Champaign Central during a 50-14 blowout on September 2 in Illinois football.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Ironmen fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

Normal thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

