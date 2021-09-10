Normal Community West pushes the mute button on Champaign Centennial 21-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Normal Community West stuffed Champaign Centennial 21-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

The Wildcats took control in the third quarter with a 14-0 advantage over the Chargers.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.

The Wildcats darted in front of the Chargers 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

