Normal Community West pushes the mute button on Champaign Centennial 21-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Normal Community West stuffed Champaign Centennial 21-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Normal Community West squared up on O'Fallon Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Wildcats took control in the third quarter with a 14-0 advantage over the Chargers.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.

The Wildcats darted in front of the Chargers 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

