Normal Community West overcomes Champaign Central's lead, then earns win 48-14

Normal Community West rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Champaign Central 48-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Normal Community West's offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over Champaign Central at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for Champaign Central, who began with an 8-0 edge over Normal Community West through the end of the first quarter.

