Normal Community West overcomes Champaign Central's lead, then earns win 48-14

Normal Community West rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Champaign Central 48-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Normal Community West's offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over Champaign Central at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for Champaign Central, who began with an 8-0 edge over Normal Community West through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.