Normal Community West earns narrow win over Bloomington 14-10

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Normal Community West didn't mind, dispatching Bloomington 14-10 at Normal Community West on September 17 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 3, Normal Community West faced off against Champaign Central and Bloomington took on Urbana on September 3 at Bloomington High School. For a full recap, click here.
Normal Community West's offense moved to a 7-0 lead over Bloomington at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Normal Community West withstood Bloomington's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
