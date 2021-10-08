 Skip to main content
Normal blanks Granite City 61-0

No need for worry, Normal's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 61-0 shutout of Granite City in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Ironmen drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Ironmen's offense darted to a 10-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The Ironmen's reign showed as they carried a 61-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Normal's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Normal squared up on Champaign Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

