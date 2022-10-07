Nokomis trips Tremont in tenacious tussle 28-26

Nokomis eventually plied victory away from Tremont 28-26 at Nokomis High on October 7 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 23, Nokomis faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tremont took on Madison on September 23 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.