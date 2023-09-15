Nokomis dismissed Cerro Gordo by a 46-7 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Nokomis opened with a 30-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

