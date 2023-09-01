Nokomis rolled past Argenta-Oreana for a comfortable 46-14 victory at Nokomis High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Nokomis opened with an 8-0 advantage over Argenta-Oreana through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 32-8 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Nokomis thundered to a 38-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

