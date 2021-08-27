Nokomis deals goose eggs to Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop in verdict 54-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Nokomis followed in overpowering Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Nokomis jumped on top over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Nokomis registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop.

Nokomis darted in front of Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

