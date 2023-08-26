Arcola pushed past Nokomis for a 34-16 win for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Arcola opened with a 6-0 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Redskins' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the final quarter.

